Star Charities’ Late Anna Foultz “Holiday Gifts For Soldiers” Campaign Wraps Up With Gifts And $1,401 Donation

The late Anna Foultz’s last campaign was the “Holiday Gifts For Soldiers” that her late husband Carl Foultz started recently wrapped up. After her passing, members of the Star Charities carried out the effort. Star Charities club members Mike and Mary Evans, Barbara and Paul Mazzei, Barb Peletier, Larry Walton, Dan Peletier Sue and John Walter and Jeff Merritt are pictured with some of the donations. The club also donated $1,401.