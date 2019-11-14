OCES First Graders Take Field Trip

First graders at Ocean City Elementary took a field trip to Wright’s Market on Nov. 1. They learned about the process of growing corn, pumpkins and many other fruits and vegetables. They also learned about the different animals that live on the family farm which included goats and a bull named Zorro.  Pictured are some students from Danielle Marshall’s class.