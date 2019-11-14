Dozens of Worcester Prep fall sports student-athletes were represented in their respective sports when the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) post-season awards were doled out. Pictured above, the Mallards recognized show off their awards during a special ceremony last week. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s fall sports teams were well represented when the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) post-season awards were announced last week.

Worcester’s Natalie Brushmiller was named ESIAC Co-Player of the Year for girls’ varsity soccer. Brushmiller, often regarded as the fastest player on the field, scored 22 goals this season from the striker position. Joining Brushmiller on the ESIAC All-Conference team were Morgan White, Ava Nally and Emily Copeland earned All-Conference honors, while Lily Baeurle earned honorable mention.

From Worcester’s boys’ varsity soccer team’s ESIAC championship team, Ryan Cronin, Max Huber and Michael Wehberg were named to the All-Conference team, while Gavin Carmody earned honorable mention.

For the second year in a row, Worcester sophomore Myranda Beebe was named ESIAC Runner of the Year for cross-country. Beebe, who also excels at basketball and lacrosse, was voted MVP by her teammates. Joining Beebe on the ESIAC All-Conference team were Graham McColgan, Caitlyn Hoen, Ashley Laws, Gavin Hentschel, Connor Carpenter and Frank Carter.

Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team from the Worcester varsity field hockey team were Abbi Nechay, Rylie Carey and Claire Williams. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team for golf were Devin Wallace, Kaden Mault and T.J. Bescak. Sophia Ludt and Kat Marini were named ESIAC All-Conference for volleyball.