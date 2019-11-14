Longtime Worcester Prep coach and physical education teacher Carol Hartnett has been named Coach of the Year in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC), a title she has earned in multiple sports at different times over the years. Hartnett was named ESIAC Coach of the Year for girls’ varsity soccer after team went 6-1-1 this year and won the conference regular season championship. Hartnett has been a physical education instructor at Worcester for 25 years and has coached the girls’ varsity soccer team for the last 21 years.
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.