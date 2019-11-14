General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters Of The American Revolution Make Blankets For Coastal Hospice “We Honor Veterans” Program

The General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered at the Berlin Library to make fleece blankets for Coastal Hospice “We Honor Veterans” program. Pictured, from left, are Barbara May, Darlene Stevens, Karen Smith, Vera Gervoc, Gail Weldin, Barbara Rusko, Janet Simpson, Pat Arata, Connie Duke and Susan DeGroft. Submitted Photos