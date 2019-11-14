Friends & Family Of Worcester Deputy Sheriff Brian K. Heller Present $4,300 For Scholarship In His Name

Family and friends of the late Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Brian K. Heller recently presented a check for $4,300 for the endowed scholarship in his name, which benefits Wor-Wic Community College criminal justice students from Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset County. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College; Jessica Hales, director of development and executive director of the Wor-Wic Foundation; Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli; and Heller’s mother, Connie Widmann, and her husband, Dave Widmann. Heller died in the line of duty in 2000.