FENWICK ISLAND – It appears an effort to construct a marina to the south of Fenwick Island will not move forward at this time, according to town officials last month.

In a recent meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council, Mayor Gene Langan announced the developers of a property along Route 54 have withdrawn an application for a 22-slip minor marina.

“You know we had a special meeting on the Lighthouse Cove marina,” he said. “Well, we got a letter from DNREC that Lighthouse Cove Associates has withdrawn their application to construct the marina. That’s good for us.”

In a special meeting in June, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to send a letter of concern to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) stating the town’s issues with a proposed 22-slip marina on Lighthouse Cove Lane, located to the north of Route 54.

While the property is located outside town limits, officials at the time said they were concerned the proposed marina – specifically the six slips to the north of the development – would impact incorporated properties, as well as water navigation.

According to a subaqueous lands lease, permit, water quality and marina application sent to DNREC, the marina would be part of a larger redevelopment project named Fenwick Light. The proposed project included 19 new townhomes and 22 watercraft slips on the canals east, west and north of the property.

Of the 22 proposed slips, six would be located on public subaqueous land to the north of the redeveloped property, making the width of the canal narrower for boats docking at properties along Oyster Bay Drive, according to town officials.

“I think we have to look after the welfare of people over in the Oyster Bay community,” Councilwoman Vicki Carmean said in June.