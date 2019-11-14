BERLIN – Representatives of Sonrise Church shared plans to subdivide property in Berlin with town officials this week.

Church representatives presented the Berlin Planning Commission with a preliminary plan to subdivide the former Merial Select property off Route 50. Though the church uses a portion of the site, Keith Hammer, executive pastor, said officials wanted to break off two lots to sell.

“The sale of this property will allow us to be able to help provide the infrastructure that would be shared by all three parcels…,” Hammer said. “By sharing those expenses, it will enable us to move forward much sooner with the ultimate development of the property.”

He said that while initially the church had considered creating three lots, church leaders had updated their plans. They now want to create two new lots, one five acres and one three acres.

“We have two different interested parties,” he said.

The larger lot would be used for a large commercial storage facility made up of multiple 10,000 square foot buildings. The smaller lot would be utilized as a traditional mini storage site. Hammer said that no plans could be finalized until the subdivision had been formally approved.

Commission members expressed concern about the appearance of the facilities and asked about the developer’s intentions and whether there was a national brand involved. Merry Mears of NAI Coastal said that was not the case.

“They are local folks who grew up and live in the area and are getting into upscale self-storage,” she said.

When asked if the units would be heated and cooled, she said they might be if there was an interest in that. She said the plan was to make the units large enough to house items like classic cars and nice boats.

“It would be done very nicely,” she said.

Hammer stressed that appearance was important to church officials as well since they would own the neighboring property.

“I think it’s a good use for that spot if the buildings are as nice as they’re supposed to be,” said Chris Denny, chairman of the commission.