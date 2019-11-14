BERLIN – Town officials will soon consider a request for annexation of property just east of Seahawk Road.

Planning Director Dave Engelhart told the town council this week that the Berlin Planning Commission was expected to consider an annexation request regarding the old McDonalds property and the adjacent Myers Tool Rental.

“We have to advertise for the Dec. 11 meeting of the planning commission,” Engelhart told the council. “They make a recommendation then I advertise for public hearing of your body at a later date.”

He said the former Harley Davidson property was already within town limits. Because the Myers property is contiguous, it and the adjacent parcel can seek annexation. Engelhart said the old McDonald’s parcel was owned by Royal Farms.

“At this point I believe their intention is to develop the McDonald’s property as an Auto Zone store,” Engelhart said.

When contacted this week, Joe Moore, attorney for the property owner, confirmed that Myers Tool Rental and Royal Farms were seeking annexation of their parcels.

“Both are on private septic,” he said, adding that he believed the county would support seeing those septic systems eliminated and the properties hooked up to municipal water and sewer.

Moore added that the old McDonalds property had been vacant for years because of its failing septic system.

“What we have is a property that can’t be used unless we get public sewer,” he said.

Moore said that Royal Farms owned the McDonalds site and the former Harley Davidson site. He said it was too early to say how the properties might be redeveloped as the annexation request had not yet been considered.