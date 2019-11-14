Berlin Intermediate Celebrates National Conflict Resolution Day

Berlin Intermediate Peer Mediators recently sponsored and celebrated National Conflict Resolution Day on Oct. 17 by having the students and staff wear clothing that promotes kindness, peace and being positive. Pictured are Parker Brittingham, Samantha Whitehead, Ellie Cheynet, peer mediation coordinator Mrs. Bankert, Amy Holland, Sophia Ferrante, Trey Rill and Rayed Hasan.