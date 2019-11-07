Worcester Officials Voice Many Concerns Over State Education Commission’s Recommendations SNOW HILL – Inequities in the state’s funding formula and a potential increase in education costs highlighted concerns expressed by local officials regarding the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission.On Tuesday, local elected officials joined school system and county staff to talk about changes that could be coming to Worcester County’s public schools if recommendations from… Read more »

Unique Public Art Project Comes To Worcester County BERLIN – The founder of a project aimed at bringing a series of flower murals to towns across the nation made his way to Worcester County this week.Throughout the week, community members joined Tim Gibson, artist and founder of the Ten Thousand Flowers Project to create public art installations for Berlin, the Worcester County Developmental…

The Globe Property Sold; Restaurant To Close At Month's End BERLIN – After 13 years in Berlin, The Globe will close its doors at the end of the month.The Globe owner Jennifer Dawicki told employees Tuesday that the business would be closing its doors Nov. 30. Dawicki's announcement came just as Burley Oak Brewery Company owner Bryan Brushmiller purchased the property from C&E Patton Family…