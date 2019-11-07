ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Lots of choices could make it difficult to select what is best for your needs. Avoid snap judgments. Take the time to check them all out to find the one that really meets your goals.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You could once again experience pressure from others who would like to see you move in another direction. But heed your Bovine instincts to stay on your own path.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Taking charge of a project that seems to be about to stall or collapse altogether could be a challenge. But once everyone knows what you expect of him or her, things should go smoothly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Avoid the pressures of the upcoming holiday period by setting a time right now to discuss how to divide up the responsibility of helping a loved one come through a difficult period.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s not too early for all you Leonas and Leos to start making long-distance travel plans. The sooner you stop procrastinating and start deciding where, when and how you’re going, the better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone you’ve known for years might disappoint you, or even make you feel you’ve been betrayed. But check the facts carefully before you make charges that could backfire on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A holiday plan might need to be revised to accommodate an unexpected complication. Come up with an alternative arrangement as soon as possible to avoid more problems down the line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Don’t accept halfway explanations for a situation that requires full disclosure. The more you know now, the better able you will be to handle any complications that might arise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The cooperation you relied upon might not be easy to get. Maybe there’s an information gap. See if everyone understands the situation. If not, be sure to offer a full explanation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Problems caused by that recent workplace distraction should soon be easing, allowing you to resume working at a less frantic pace. That personal matter also begins to ease up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Changing your mind about a job decision isn’t easy for the usually committed Aquarian. But once you check it out, you’ll find facts you didn’t know before. And facts don’t lie.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your unique way of sizing up a situation gives you an edge in resolving that upsetting workplace problem. Stay on your current course regardless of any attempts to distract you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are emotionally attuned to what’s going on around you, and you easily pick up on people’s needs.

