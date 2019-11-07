BERLIN — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Board of Directors has invited the community to join them in honoring the men and women who have served in our nation’s military services on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at the site of the memorial located at Route 589 and Cathell Road.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Some seating is available but please bring a lawn chair for your convenience.

The guest speaker will be World War II veteran Carroll Wagner, a retired member of the US Navy who served in the Pacific Theatre, Feb. 1945 through July 1946.

The Delmarva Chorus, under the leadership of Carol Ludwig, will perform patriotic music.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Community Church at Ocean Pines, on Route 589.

Faded or worn American flags may be dropped off before or immediately after the ceremony for proper disposal at the Flag Retirement and Disposal Ceremony, provided by the local Boy Scout troops, at the Veterans Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.