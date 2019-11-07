Sunset Grille’s Annual Pink Party Raised $6,010 For Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center And Atlantic General Campaign For The Future.

Sunset Grille’s annual Pink Party, in honor of Hope Palmer, donated $6,010 of the proceeds from the event to the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center and the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future. Pictured, from left, are Michael Franklin president and CEO of AGH; Buddy Trala, Sunset Grille; Palmer; Burbage, past chairman of the Board of Trustees at AGH and CEO of Blue Water Development; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH; and Tammy Patrick, development officer at AGH. Submitted Photos