Sperry And Catrino Named Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School sophomore Emma Sperry (cheer) and junior Kellen Catrino (soccer) were named Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. While Catrino racked up seven goals in Bayside soccer play, Sperry’s cheer squad earned first place and a bid to the national championship at the Kick Off Classic competition. Also pictured are Assistant Principal Dr. Curtis Bunting and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.