BERLIN- The annual Maryland Crab Bowl All-Star football game is coming to the Eastern Shore this year and the Bayside South conference will be well-represented on one team’s roster.

Each year, the Maryland Crab Bowl features some of the top high school football players from all over the state. Players are selected to compete on one of two geographically situated including Team Baltimore and Team Washington.

This year, the Bayside South conference is well-presented on Team Washington including a couple of top players from Decatur. Offensive lineman Zach Hickman and defensive end DeCameron McAfee will represent Decatur on Team Washington. Other Bayside South players on the Team Washington roster include quarterback Andrew Mathews and running back Ronnie Satchell from Wicomico, running back Devian White and linebacker Alijah Bivans from Parkside and wide receiver Takai Davis from Bennett.

The Maryland Crab Bowl will be played this year at Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Stadium on Saturday, December 21. Most of the players and their families and friends from the other side of the Chesapeake will be staying in Ocean City. This year marks the 12th in a row for the Maryland Crab Bowl, which features some of the top senior players from around the state.