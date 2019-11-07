OCEAN CITY- This year’s assault on the state fishing record books on the Atlantic side continued last week when a local angler caught a new record 5.6-pound triggerfish.

In August, the new state record for mahi was set and broken again twice within a span of two weeks. Just two weeks ago, the new state record on the Atlantic side was set when a local angler landed an 11-pound tripletail.

Last week, the trend continued when local angler and Ocean City resident Mike Glyphis caught a 5.6-pound triggerfish while fishing 16 miles off the resort coast. Staff at the Martin Fish Company certified the weight and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the species.

Glyphis said at first he thought his line was snagged on debris, but after a few tugs on the line, the big triggerfish took off. After fighting the fish for a few minutes, the veteran angler was able to boat the new state record.

“This was something I never expected,” he said.

The catch broke a record held almost exactly five years to the day by another Ocean City resident. Angler Wayne Gower landed a 5.2-pound triggerfish on October 31, 2014. DNR Recreational Fishing and Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz said the department was thrilled with last week’s record catch and the recent assault on the state record books.

“It’s always really exciting when these records come in,” he said. “Most of the time, anglers aren’t looking to hook a record. It just happens.”

The DNR maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions including Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive, and awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches. Fish caught from privately-owned, fee-fishing waters are not eligible for consideration. Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out a state record application and call (443) 569-1381 or (410) 260-8325.