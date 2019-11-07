Open Houses Of The Week- November 8, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814

OCEAN CITY
Bay One #105
111 76th Street Bayside
Sat & Sun 10–2
3BR/3.5BA Condo
Terrific View
David Dypsky
Newport Bay Realty
410-726-5020

WEST OCEAN CITY
10049 Bonita Drive
Sat 11-2
3BR/1.5BA Home
Close to Beach
Large Back Yard
No HOA Fee
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049

OCEAN CITY
Top Royal #200N
7 127th Street
Sat 10-1/Sun 10-12
Ocean View
Community Pool
1BR/1.5BA Condo
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915