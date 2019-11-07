Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Welcomes Kevin Martin As Artist In Residence

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School welcomed Kevin Martin, local steel pan drum musician, instrument maker and MBS parent, for an artist in residence visit. Martin taught students the art of playing steel pan drums as well as the process for their design and creation. Martin has built a set of steel pan drums that he will be donating to our school.