BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golfers turned in solid performances at the state 2A-1A semifinals and championship matches at the University of Maryland last week.

Decatur’s Brady Leonard qualified as an individual golfer for the state 2A-1A semifinals match at the University of Maryland course last week. Leonard shot an 81 in the qualifying round and closed out day one with a nice round of 75 to advance to the state final round. The cut line for the state finals was 81 and Leonard breezed through that with a 75. In the state final, Leonard shot an 88 and finished 13th overall.

In the girls’ 2A-1A state semifinals at College Park last week, Decatur’s Abby Wesche shot a 90 in the qualifying round and turned in a 97 at the end of day one. Decatur’s Katelyn Davis shot a 91 in the qualifying round and a 103 on day one. The cutoff to advance to the state finals in the girls’ tournament was 92.