Decatur Golfers Solid In Region Match

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golfers turned in solid performances at the state 2A-1A semifinals and championship matches at the University of Maryland last week.

Decatur’s Brady Leonard qualified as an individual golfer for the state 2A-1A semifinals match at the University of Maryland course last week. Leonard shot an 81 in the qualifying round and closed out day one with a nice round of 75 to advance to the state final round. The cut line for the state finals was 81 and Leonard breezed through that with a 75. In the state final, Leonard shot an 88 and finished 13th overall.

In the girls’ 2A-1A state semifinals at College Park last week, Decatur’s Abby Wesche shot a 90 in the qualifying round and turned in a 97 at the end of day one. Decatur’s Katelyn Davis shot a 91 in the qualifying round and a 103 on day one. The cutoff to advance to the state finals in the girls’ tournament was 92.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.