Worcester Prep Pre-K Have In-School Trick-Or-Treat

Decked in an array of festive costumes, Erika Phillips’ and Jennifer Hoen’s pre-kindergarteners trick-or-treated throughout classrooms in Worcester Prep to celebrate Halloween. The pre-k class is pictured above. Below are students Gracie Hornung and Georgia Duffie.

