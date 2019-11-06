The Globe building was sold on Tuesday to Burley Oak Brewing Company owner Bryan Brushmiller. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – After 13 years in Berlin, The Globe will close its doors at the end of the month.

The Globe owner Jennifer Dawicki told employees Tuesday that the business would be closing its doors Nov. 30. Dawicki’s announcement came just as Burley Oak Brewery Company owner Bryan Brushmiller purchased the property from C&E Patton Family LLC.

“I have served the community, my staff, the public for 13 years,” Dawicki said. “It’s been mostly joyous and somewhat challenging but it’s time for me to transition.”

Though rumors regarding the future of the building and the business have been circulating through town in recent weeks, Brushmiller’s purchase of the property wasn’t official until Tuesday. He said he was approached earlier this fall by the property owner.

“I was approached by the seller because she knew I’d keep the legacy of the Globe and preserve our local landmark,” he said.

Brushmiller, who operates his brewery as well as Viking Tree Trading Company and Burley Café, said he met with the seller and Dawicki early on to discuss the building’s future. He said that while Dawicki initially expressed interest in closing the restaurant, he encouraged her to keep it open through the end of the year.

Even after she confirmed her plans to close Nov. 30 to The Dispatch this week, Brushmiller said he hoped she’d reconsider.

“I’m still hoping she stays until the end of the year,” he said. “I can’t imagine New Year’s Eve and the holiday season without The Globe.”

Brushmiller added that he hated to see employees lose their jobs during the winter.

“I lost my job during the holidays,” he said. “That’s why I started the brewery. I don’t want to see anyone go through the anxiety of losing their job during the holidays.”

Dawicki has operated The Globe since 2006, when the historic building was renovated and its movie theater dining room was restored. When asked why she’d decided to close now, Dawicki said it was simply time for her to transition.

“I believe the job I have done for the past 13 years has given me the skills to do just about anything,” she said. “As far as Jennifer Dawicki, the world is my oyster. The Globe operation as we know it will be over Nov. 30.”

She added the building was a wonderful piece of Berlin and still had a lot to offer the town.

Brushmiller said he considered it a cornerstone of Berlin. He said that while he didn’t have set plans for the building yet, it would continue to be known as The Globe Theater. He wants to ensure it remains a theater and event space.

“It’s a cultural landmark that defines our town and community that we really need to preserve,” he said.

Brushmiller added that he loved Berlin and was invested in the town. He stressed that he wanted to make sure it retained its character and remained successful.