BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team’s season ended with a 5-3 loss to Salisbury School in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) semifinals last week.

The Mallards entered the ESIAC playoffs as the top seed in the conference and faced familiar rival Salisbury School in the semifinals at home last Wednesday. The Worcester girls had beaten Salisbury School twice during the regular season, including a 5-1 win on the road on September 11, followed by a 6-2 victory at home on October 8.

However, the third time was not the charm for Worcester last Wednesday as the Mallards fell to the Dragons, 5-3, in the ESIAC semifinals at home. The loss did little to tarnish what was a remarkable season for the Mallards, who finished with a 6-1-2 record, their only regular season blemish a 2-0 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul back on September 18.