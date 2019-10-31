Worcester Cross Country Claims ESIAC Conference Championship

Worcester Prep’s cross-country teams last week claimed the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship. Pictured above, the happy Mallards show off the championship hardware.

Submitted photo

