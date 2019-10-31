ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Caution dominates the Sheep’s monetary aspect this week. Rams and Ewes might want to shear their big spending plans until a more favorable financial picture begins to emerge by week’s end.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Thrift counts both at home and at work. So you might want to rethink major purchases or investments. Also, be wary of a so-called revelation about a previous decision.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Both household budgets and workplace accounts might benefit from some judicious trimming of unnecessary expenses. A partnership could lead to an unexpected challenge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A previously overlooked opportunity could re-emerge with a new travel-related matter. Check this out carefully to see if it’s what you really want before you decide one way or another.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This could be the start of a new career-changing phase, so start marking down your many accomplishments for those who need to know how much you have to offer. Good luck.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s not too early for the sometimes procrastinating Virgo to start making those long-distance travel plans. The sooner you decide where to go, when to go and how to go, the better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Financial matters once again figure in any major action you might take regarding career, travel or other endeavors. You’ll want a ready reserve to help you back up those moves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Trying to resolve a problem in a personal relationship could be more difficult than you’d expected. Look into the possibility that someone might be interfering for his or her own reasons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A project you once rejected might be more attractive because of changes that you feel you can now work with. The weekend is especially favorable to family matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This is a good week for the gregarious Goat to enjoy being with people you care for. You might even want to show off those creative kitchen skills you’re so adept at.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A colleague might think your attitude is patronizing or even outright insulting. True. That might be his or her problem. But you might want to take some reassuring steps anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It’s a good time to jettison those old concepts about a family matter you might have been holding on to. This will help make room for a new and more enlightened way of dealing with it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like to analyze a puzzling situation before you try to resolve it. This makes you excel at getting things done the right way.

