This time of year is when businesses and commercial properties are often sold. Even when the deals never materials, it’s in the fall months when rumors begin circulating about certain businesses about to change hands. In Berlin, that’s certainly been the case. A prime example would be in Berlin when one of the area’s more successful independent retail stores, Victorian Charm, was recently sold.

Though the Victorian Charm rumors from the summer turned out to be true, there has been a lot of scuttlebutt about The Globe in recent week. The rumor mill has it that the restaurant has been sold by proprietor Jennifer Dawicki. She said this week that’s not true. What’s accurate is the building is for sale and a contract is in place for it to be sold by C & E Patton Family LLC to Burley Oak Brewing Company owner Bryan Brushmiller. Though neither the buyer nor the seller wanted to discuss the potential deal because it’s not official, it’s clear the property will be changing hands soon barring something unforeseen in the purchase process.

Now the sole proprietor of The Globe after she and friends purchased the business from the Patton family in 2006, Dawicki said this week the pending transaction would not impact her restaurant operations at this time. On her marquee this week, Dawicki acknowledged the ongoing fodder about the business’s future. The marquee message read, “Don’t be spooked by rumors, sweet treats inside.” With details scant at this time because of the ongoing nature of the deal, what is known is the 6,268-square-foot landmark property on Broad Street has a current property assessment of $545,000 as of July. There will be more to report on this in the coming months.

Chris Trimper’s death last Thursday from an allergic reaction was tragic. To leave behind a loving wife and three young kids at the age of 42 years old is heartbreaking. You didn’t have to know Trimper to understand the enormity of this loss for his family, business and community.

I didn’t know Trimper personally. I knew of him because it’s such a small community. He was clearly a leader who cared about his community. It wasn’t just about making money off the family business – Trimper Rides. He believed in giving back of his time and resources and was active in a variety of organizations. It’s ironic that he passed away after participating in a Downtown Association of Ocean City golf fundraiser. The allergic reaction that took the man’s life occurred at the golf benefit’s reception.

Though social media can be a disgusting venue at times, there were some beautiful messages shared about Trimper last Friday. Nothing will ease the grief this family is experiencing. The feeling of loss will persist forever in all likelihood. Time will help for some folks. For others, it will take years to come to grips with what happened. May his loved ones find some peace in their memories of him and in knowing how well he was thought of in our community. Services will be held Saturday in Ocean City at noon.

There were more than 645 comments on this paper’s initial Facebook post announcing Trimper’s death Friday morning. Here’s a sample of what some people (names being withheld) said about him on Facebook.

“Such a great person and a truly kind soul. An honor to know him. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family. Such a sad time. Thank you Chris Trimper for shining your infectious smile on us all. Rest easy my friend.”

“He was the kindness person we know. Loving father and husband. He will be missed by all the people he touched. Our prayers are with all the family.”

“My heart breaks for his family. What a beautiful legacy to leave his children. His character was a true model for others. Sending healing light to his entire family & our community.”

“My heart is with his family and friends. He was such a great guy to work for. Was always super kind and had a smile on his face every time I saw him.”

“What an awesome man he will truly be missed but NEVER forgotten! He had the biggest heart ever would do anything for anyone he didn’t even have to know you. Thinking & praying for his friends & family!”

“OMG, such a tragedy and a huge loss to his family, friends and the Trimper organization and the entire community. RIP. Live each day as if it’s your last.”

“Our hearts are broken. We are keeping everyone in our prayers. This has created a void that can never truly be filled. Prayers, hugs, and love to all.”

“Such a tragic loss! Ocean City has lost another gentle giant! Deepest sympathies to his loving family and friends.”

“Chris was a wonderful person and a great friend. His untimely passing will be felt by everyone who knew him and our prayers are with the family.”