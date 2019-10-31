Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance-@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beach-singles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

November 1-2: Basket Auction, Bake Sale

St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church in Lewes will host a Basket Auction and Bake Sale on Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free fun kids corner, Nov. 2, only 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

November 2: Book Signing

The Children’s Book Garden will host author Cynthia W. Hammer for a signing of her third novel, The Seven Rivers. 10:30 a.m.-noon.

November 2: Spaghetti Dinner, Gospel Sing

Powellville United Methodist Church’s Methodist Men group will hold from 4-5:30 p.m. Eat in or carry out available. Irv Brumbley and Friends will sing gospel favorites.

November 2: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, a bake sale, a food concession stand and photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds to support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

November 2: Fall Bazaar

Friendship Church will hold its fall bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., with breakfast sandwiches, bake table, lunch, jewelry, books, second time around table and more.

November 2: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will hold a church rummage sale from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

November 2: Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet from 11 a.m.-until. Adults, $14; children, $7; under 6 eat free. Bake table and carryouts

November 6: Grace Parker Breakfast

The Grace Parker Breakfast returns to First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City (13th Street) from 7 a.m.-noon. Eggs to order, ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, pancakes both plain and buckwheat. All you can eat, $9.

November 8-9: Italian Dinner, Christmas Bazaar

The weekend will feature the 41st Annual Christmas Bazaar from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The bazaar will feature Christmas trees, wreaths, décor, gifts, bakery, vintage jewelry and a silent auction. From 3-7 p.m., Nov. 8, Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold an Italian Dinner with carryouts available for $10. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The church’s thrift shop will be open throughout.

November 8-9: Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Matthew’s By-The-Sea UMC will hold Friday, Nov. 8, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday features lunch and bazaar includes silent auction, baked goods, jewelry, White Elephant sale, attic treasures and more.

November 9: Sausage Sale Pre-Order

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary will hold a sausage sale Dec. 7, but pre-orders will only be accepted until Nov. 9. $4/pound in five-pound packages. Pick-up time is 9-11 a.m. Call or email Wanda 443-735-7473 or email wandagray294@yahoo.com

November 9: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Featured speaker will be White Marlin Open winner Tommy Hinkle. All are welcome.

November 9: Democratic Meeting

The next Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County meeting will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Snow Hill library branch. 410-213-1956

November 10: Anniversary Celebration

The Polish Club of Delmarva’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and Veterans Day Memorial will be held 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge on 137th Street. Tickets $25. Fred, 410-250-8625.

November 14: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be Mayor Rick Meehan and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

November 16: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $13 per adult. Carryouts available.

410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

November 30: Oyster Fritters

Powellville United Methodist Church will sell oyster fritters, homemade soups and BBQ sandwiches from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eat-in or carryout available. Desserts offered.