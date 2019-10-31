Summer of 1970

Volume XVI

Edition 5

Issue Highlights

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Nancy Arenzm who was sporting Villager Swimwear.

Mr. and Mrs. R. Marbury Stamp invited guests to their North Winds Motel on the bay at 55th Street.

Among those featured in Shirley Ferrante’s Salty Spray column were Dick Laws, 64th Street Super Market; Josh Richardson, Josh’s 46th Street Super Market; Bob Trumpower, Barney’s Britches; Ward Lambert, Shore-Lea Real Estate; Diane, Bud and Mark Tingle, Tingle Motel; Warren Johnson, Warren’s Family Restaurant; and Etta Mae Ellis, Pert Coastal Food Markets.

The Adkins Company had two local stores — one on 66th Street in Ocean City and another on Harrison Ave. in Berlin.

Readers were invited to check out the new tables and snack bar the Ocean City Pocket Billiards Recreation Center on Worcester Street.

Mayor-Elect Harry Kelley was pictured in Dick Lohmeyer’s After Dark column enjoying a bite at The Embers.