SoDel Wine Contest Winners Recognized

Servers in SoDel Concepts’ 11 restaurants engaged in a friendly competition this summer to see who could sell the most wine from Bouchaine Vineyards. Located in Napa, Bouchaine is owned by Delaware residents Gerret and Tatiana Copeland. Above, Mike Zygmonski, the company’s wine director, is pictured with the winners, from left, Viktoria Kuleshova, Samantha Danaher and Sarah Shoemaker.