BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team fell to old rival Bennett, 2-0, in the state 3A-South sectional final at home on Tuesday, ending what was otherwise a remarkable season for the Seahawks.

Decatur went 11-1 in the regular season, its only loss coming to Parkside, 1-0, back on September 24. Despite falling just a game short of winning the Bayside South title and a shot at the Bayside Conference championship, loftier goals were still out there for the Seahawks including a possible regional or even state championship.

When the state 3A-South brackets were released last week, Decatur had earned the top seed in Section II and a first-round bye. The Seahawks took care of business in its state playoff opener last week with a 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County.

However, looming in the Section II final was familiar Bayside South rival Bennett. The Seahawks had recently beaten the Clippers, 2-1, in overtime back on October 17, but the road to a potential regional championship was blocked by another meeting with Bennett.

As the higher seed, Decatur hosted Bennett in the Section II final on Tuesday. The teams were tied at 0-0 after one half, but the Clippers scored twice in the second half and the Seahawks couldn’t get anything going on offense as Bennett held on for the 2-0 win.

Again, the abrupt end to the state playoff run did little to tarnish a remarkable season for the Seahawks. Decatur started with a five-game winning streak before the lone loss to Parkside. The Seahawks then reeled off seven straight wins before the loss in the state playoffs on Tuesday.