District Governor Bill Ferguson recently attended a meeting of the Ocean City Berlin Rotary Club and presented the club with the 2019-20 Rotary International Banner. Pictured, from left, are Co-President Cliff Berg, Ferguson and Co-President Dan Harris. The club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott.