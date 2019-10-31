Members of the Coastal Association of REALTORS® participated in a REALTOR® Build Day for the Worcester County chapter of Habitat for Humanity this month in Bishopville. The home is being built for a local widowed mother of four who works as a resident counselor for an inpatient addiction treatment center. The effort focused on constructing kitchen cabinetry. Pictured, from left, are Grace Masten of Sea Grace at North Beach REALTORS® in Ocean City, Eka Suryadi of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City, Jon Barker of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City, Vicki Harmon of Coldwell Banker 120th Street in Ocean City, Mark Barker of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City and Cam Bunting of Bunting Realty in Berlin. Submitted Photo

Flight Academy Honored

BERLIN – Ocean Aviation Flight Academy has been recognized for its high standard of accomplishment in flight training by The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world’s largest aviation association.

Ocean Aviation Flight Academy has been awarded a spot on the 2019 Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight School, a title given to high scoring flight schools from AOPA’s annual Flight Training Experience Survey.

AOPA’s Flight Training Experience Awards were created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer.

“Creating a genuine bond with a customer is crucial to creating a positive flight training experience,” said Chris Moser, AOPA’s Senior Director of Flight Training Education. “Based on the direct feedback we received in the survey, there is no doubt that this year’s winners have connected in a powerful way to their customers. These flight training providers are doing it right.”

Mike Freed, president of Ocean Aviation, wishes to thank all the students and the team of flight training professionals who have hled to attain this recognition.

The 2019 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience this past summer through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 972 different flight schools and 1,876 individual flight instructors.

Leadership Promotions

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) of Salisbury recently entered into agreements with Nanticoke Health Services in Seaford, Del. and McCready Health in Crisfield to create an integrated healthcare system to enhance and expand world-class care for the entire Delmarva Peninsula.

Stronger partnerships guarantee a superior provision of care at the right place and the right time. This new collaboration, which will be finalized by early 2020, will result in a larger, more comprehensive health system combining experiences, people, best quality and safety practices and a shared passion and dedication for helping people.

A significant component of the partnership is establishing leadership at the health system level to ensure the new system operates as effectively and efficiently as possible across all care sites.

Recently, PRHS President/CEO Steve Leonard announced the promotions of Debra Sheets to Vice President of Organizational Effectiveness and Scott Phillips to PRHS’s Vice President of Supply Chain and Support Services. Sheets has been with Peninsula Regional Medical Center and PRHS since 2008. Phillips has been with the organization for the last nine years.

“As the system continues to evolve, we look forward to Deb and Scott extending their expertise and support beyond PRMC to now include Nanticoke in their respective areas. It will be important that the system maintains extremely high quality while looking for ways to improve operations and reduce cost,” added Leonard. “I look forward to each of these individuals having a lasting impact as we work through the integration.”