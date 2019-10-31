FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
BERLIN
11720 Maid at Arms
Glen Riddle
Sat 10–2
Call for Entry Code
To Glen Riddle
Bo Feaga
ReMax Advantage
443-480-2532
BERLIN
13120 Muirfield Ln
River Run Golf Community
Sat/Sun 11-5
New Construction
Single Family Home
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
DELMAR
204 E East St.
Sat. 10-1
4BR/2BA/1,500SF
Built 2007
Fenced Backyard
Storage Shed
Leann Marriner
Coldwell Banker
443-523-4150
MILLSBORO
311 E Church St.
Sat. 12-2
3BR/2BA/1,987SF
Mostly Secluded
Quiet Street
Walk to Downtown
Jim Madgey
Coldwell Banker
215-292-8549