Ocean Pines Players, Kiwanis Club Discuss Year’s Remaining Performances

Members of the Ocean Pines Players visited the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines-Ocean City this month to talk about their two remaining performances of year, namely “Assisted Living” (musical) in November at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City and in December “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the Mar-Va Theater in Pocomoke. Pictured, from left, are Karen McClure, Dorothy Shelton and Jerry Gietka with their banner.