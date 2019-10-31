As Part Of Strategic Plan Review, OC Council Talks How Best To Sell Ocean City’s Brand OCEAN CITY — Throughout the marathon two-day strategic planning sessions this week, a recurring theme was defining exactly what Ocean City’s brand is and how best to market it.During the strategic plan work sessions this week, the town’s elected officials along with department heads and other key staff began the arduous task of updating the… Read more »

In 25th Year, Berlin's Victorian Charm To See New Owners; Frene Reflects On Her Career As A Berlin Merchant BERLIN – An iconic Berlin business will change hands this fall after 25 years on Main Street.Victorian Charm, which celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year, has been sold and will soon be operating under new ownership. Longtime shopkeepers Debbie and Steve Frene have decided to retire."It was almost a spontaneous decision to even think…

Wind Turbine Size Changes Could Jeopardize Approvals; Agency Seeks PSC Review OCEAN CITY — Ocean City got an unexpected ally in its ongoing battle to push proposed offshore wind turbines back to a distance not visible from shore when a state agency fired off a letter to the approving body urging a review of the original approval process.In 2017, the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) approved…