FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island say the town’s new ParkMobile app has lowered the number of parking tickets issued to visitors.

In a meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council last week, officials noted a significant decrease in parking tickets issued in September.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean said the number of parking tickets decreased from 20 in September of 2018 to five this September.

Fenwick Island Police Chief William Boyden attributed the decrease to the town’s use of the ParkMobile application.

“Our parking tickets have dropped dramatically,” he said, “not because of the kiosks, but mostly because of the app. A lot of people are using the app.”

In June, the town introduced a new ParkMobile app, which allows visitors to obtain a permit for street parking without visiting the parking kiosk at the police department.

Those who download the ParkMobile app can use their phones to purchase parking permits by parking their car in a ParkMobile “zone,” entering the ParkMobile number located on the sign and selecting the amount of time they want to use. Parking time can also be extended using the mobile app.

Boyden said the app has made it more convenient for visitors to pay and renew parking permits.

“As soon as it went online during the summer we saw a decrease in parking tickets,” he said. “I think for people it’s much easier.”

According to police activity reports issued each month, parking tickets decreased from 58 to 35 in June, from 80 to 59 in July, from 59 to 52 in August, and from 20 to five in September.

“They pull up and see a parking spot and they don’t have to go to the kiosk,” he said. “They just get their phone out. It’s worked out very well.”

Boyden last week also encouraged Fenwick Island property owners to sign up for the police department’s House Watch Program.

“If anybody is leaving town for the holidays or for the winter, please either send us an email or drop us a line or call and leave a message,” he said. “That way we can give some extra attention to your house and keep an eye on it.”

Boyden added that property owners should also fill out emergency contact forms.

“That way, if we find something wrong with your house or a door is open, and you have an emergency contact, we can call you directly,” he said.

For more information, visit www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov/community-programs.