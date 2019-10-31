MBS Eighth Graders Work With Chesapeake Housing Mission Building a Handicap Ramp For Westover Woman

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School eighth graders worked together this month as a team with Chesapeake Housing Mission to build a handicap ramp for a Westover woman. The students worked under the direction of Joe Flanagan and Kevin Johnson of the Chesapeake Housing Mission in using hand and power tools in their task completion. The project included removing an old ramp before building the new ramp.