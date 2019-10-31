BERLIN – Two Italian performers visited Atlantic General Hospital’s cancer care center last week to visit with patients receiving treatment.

Patients at the John H. “Jack” Burbage Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center received a surprise visit last Friday from Italian singer Ilaria Della Bidia and Italian pianist and composer Attilio Di Giovanni.

Della Bidia – a professional singer, pianist and song composer who has performed alongside famed tenor Andrea Bocelli as a guest artist since 2011 – and Di Giovanni visited the cancer center as guests of Atlantic Physical Therapy owner Bobby Hammond, who met Della Bidia while vacationing in Italy over the summer.

“He invited us here for a few days, and we are glad to visit these places that he’s showing us, like the hospital,” Della Bidia said. “We’ve met a lot of people.”

Della Bidia said this was her first visit to Maryland. She is currently traveling in the country to promote her U.S. debut.

“I am improving my presence here,” she said. “I am composing a new album that will be released in one month now, and I’m touring with my show, ‘The Music of My Heart.’”

Della Bidia, born and raised in the province of Lucca, graduated in piano at the Conservatory of Lucca before moving to Rome. There, she attended several Italian television and radio shows on the main national channels as guest singer, pianist, performer and writer.

In 2011, Della Bidia met Bocelli and since that time has performed alongside the famed tenor as a guest artist in tours, festivals and special events.

To date, Della Bidia has performed in more than 2,000 concerts and shows. She also sings in Spanish, Russian, Swahili, French, Armenian, Portuguese and Arabic, as well as English and Italian.

In 2018, Della Bidia composed and recorded, together with Di Giovanni, the soundtrack of the movie “Darc,” produced and directed by Julius R. Nasso and distributed by Netflix.

Together, Della Bidia and Di Giovanni visited the cancer care center last week to speak with patients receiving treatment at the facility and sign autographs. Della Bidia also treated patients to an impromptu performance of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Della Bidia said she will be in New York City for a performance this week, but noted last week’s visit to the cancer care facility was an opportunity to share her talents with those in the community.

“I’m glad for this gift because this gift allows me to meet new people,” she said. “It’s a gift from God, and I love to share it.”