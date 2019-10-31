Homecoming Week Festivities Celebrated At Worcester Prep

Students D Students EWorcester Prep’s Upper School dedicated the entire week of Oct. 7-12 to celebrate Homecoming.  Festivities kicked-off with an activity-packed Spirit Week and culminated with an alumni/family cookout, soccer game, and Homecoming dance. Above, The Homecoming Court consisted of, from left, freshman prince and princess Luke Bunting and Olivia Mattingly; senior prince and princess Gavin Carmody and Jordan Campbell; senior king and queen Jacob Lewis and Kennedy Humes; sophomore prince and princess Vaughn Zender and Brooke Phillips; junior prince and princess Hunter Gentry and Arusa Islam. Below, members of the Class of 2023 celebrated their Powder Puff football game victory.