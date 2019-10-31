Germantown School Hosts Dedication Of Bench Donated By Republican Women Of Worcester

The Germantown School on Trappe Road in Berlin hosted the dedication this month of a handmade wooden bench, donated by the Republican Women of Worcester County. The bench is located facing the school and in what was the original apple and peach orchard. Six apple trees have been recently planted and peach trees will soon be planted. Submitted Photos