Decatur Atlantic Outreach Group Participate In Grounds Clean Up

by
Decatur Atlantic Outreach Group Participate In Grounds Clean Up

The Stephen Decatur High School Atlantic Athlete Outreach group participated in a grounds clean up to promote clean athletic facilities. The group also promotes equal access to athletic programs by recycling equipment. Pictured are Mary Mergott, Summer Vorsteg, Macy Dill, Isy Kristick, Gabby Izzett, Prutha Patel, Richard Poist, Jake Gillespie and Luke Mergott. Submitted Photos