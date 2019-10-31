American Legion Auxiliary Present Halloween Goodies To Coast Guard Station Ocean City For National “Make A Difference Day”

On National Make A Difference Day, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 (President Emily Nock, Vice President Karen Thompson, Rosie Garlitz, Jessie Parsons and Jeanette Deskiewicz) presented US Coast Guard Station Ocean City, represented by Seaman Smith, CS1 Hinkle and Fireman Wellman with Halloween goodies.