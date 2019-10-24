WPS Field Hockey Raise funds For Women Supporting Women

The WPS field hockey team sported pink socks to raise money for Women Supporting Women in its game against Holly Grove on Oct. 4. Pictured, from left, are Carly Young, Maggie McCabe, Madi Nechay, Elaina Elrick, Claire Williams, Caroline Anderson, Hana Miller, Abbi Nechay, Coach Katie Oxenreider, Rylie Carey, Caitlin Williams, Evelyn Westman and Sara Miller.