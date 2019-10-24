David Ackley

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on multiple charges last weekend after a bizarre incident during which he allegedly broke into a truck, fought with the vehicle’s owner, fought with police and was ultimately tased.

Around 2:10 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of a hotel at 45th Street for a report of a suspicious individual. The complainant had called police to report he had left the beach and found the suspect, later identified as David Ackley, 30, of Lehighton, Pa., walking around his truck.

According to police reports, when the victim confronted Ackley about why he was walking around his vehicle parked on the public street, Ackley opened the truck door, locked it and then closed it again. An argument ensued between the Ackley and the victim, who asked hotel front desk staff to call the police.

The victim told police he had seen Ackley walking around his truck and believed the suspect had entered the vehicle. He also said he was unsure of the whereabouts of his wife’s purse and suspect Ackley may have taken it from his truck. The victim directed the officer’s attention to Ackley, who was standing across the street next to a different vehicle, according to police reports.

Ackley approached the officer and stood in the street. He reportedly told the officer he had been standing next to the victim’s truck, but denied entering the vehicle. Instead, Ackley reportedly told police he had been on the beach and that he was looking for his “bird friend.” Ackley was also holding a black box, which he told police contained the ashes of his father, according to police reports.

Ackley reportedly continued to talk about his “bird friend” and tried to hand the box containing his father’s ashes to the officer. He continued to argue with the victim until OCPD officers were able to calm him down. According to police reports, Ackley continued to insist he had done nothing wrong while being interviewed by police. One officer reportedly asked what the object was he was carrying in his pocket. Ackley reportedly told police it was a wrench and that he was carrying the wrench because he worked on Harleys.

While the initial officer was obtaining Ackley’s identification information, the suspect took two steps back and faced the officer while reaching in his pocket. Because the officer had heard Ackley say he was carrying a wrench and because he refused to take his hand out of the same pocket, the officer believed Ackley was going to take the wrench out of his pocket and potentially assault one or more of the officers, according to police reports.

When OCPD officers attempted to take Ackley into custody, he reportedly battled with police for a full minute. One officer deployed his conducted electrical weapon, or taser, on Ackley two times, with no effect on the suspect, according to police reports. He continued to struggle violently and resist arrest until he was ultimately subdued.

During the struggle, a large pair of metal vise-grip pliers fell onto the parking lot and OCPD officers determined that was the “wrench” to which the suspect referred just before he was taken into custody. A search of Ackley revealed another smaller open-ended wrench, two key rings that were partially straightened and a wedge made out of metal and black tape. The officer knew from experience the tools were improvised lock picks used to defeat locking mechanisms on homes and vehicles, according to police reports.

Ackley continued to scream at police, the victim who was still on the scene and his wife, who was across the street. According to police reports, Ackley screamed “get my [expletive deleted] father,” and “My [expletive deleted] father is laying over there,” referring to the black box containing ashes.

Ackley was taken to the Public Safety Building for further processing, during which OCPD officers learned he was wanted on a warrant from Pennsylvania for failing to return to confinement while on work release in July. While in the booking area, Ackley reportedly removed two screws from a bench and flushed the screws down the toilet in his holding cell, according to police reports. The holding cell had to be taken out of service until the screws could be replaced.

All in all, Ackley was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of a concealed deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools and malicious destruction of property. He had a bail review hearing on Monday and was ordered to be held without bond.