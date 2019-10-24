The Worcester Prep volleyball team hosted a cancer fundraiser on Oct 9, during their match against Chincoteague. Wearing pink ribbons and T-shirts for breast cancer awareness and orange ribbons to honor Woodbridge High quarterback Troy Haynes who passed away from cancer, players and families hosted a bake sale and halftime games, sponsored by Malibu’s Surf Shop, which raised more than $200 for the American Cancer Society. Pictured, front from left, are Grace Hopkins, Chelsea VanVonno, Summer Walker, Haris Gjikuria, Nikki Telo, Faith Sens, Sophia Spadaro, Lorelei Campbell and Grace Timmons; back, Coach Mike Kelley, C.C. Lizas, Abby Reynolds, Sami Repass, Jenna Elrick, Maddy Warren, Kat Marini, Sophia Ludt, Ava Gerachis, Bryn Elliott and Coach Cheryl Brown.