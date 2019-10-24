Worcester Prep Girls Wear Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Worcester Prep girls’ sports teams donned pink shirts, ribbons and/or socks during their games in October. Members of the girls soccer team, pictured front from left, are Anna Williams, Brooke Emeigh, Hanna Zajdel, Lily Baeurle, Ava Nally and Thalia Vasilikos; middle, Coach Allison Bescak, Waverly Choy, Grace Baeurle, Charlotte Catapano, Mesa Cammack, Anna Carpenter, Hannah Brasure, AnnaMarie Buas, Morgan Schoch, Megan Waller and Coach Carol Hartnett; and, back, Ava Wilsey, Aly Matha, Emily Copeland, Saylar McGuiness, Olivia Mattingly, Annie Carter, Morgan White, Madison Van Orden and Natalie Brushmiller. Submitted Photos