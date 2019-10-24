28th/127th Street Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
Friday, Oct. 25:
Otto Grundman,6 p.m.
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays:
Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays:
Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 25:
DJ Wax
Thursday, Oct. 31:
DJ Wax
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club: Friday & Saturday,
Oct. 25 & 26:
On The Edge
Fridays & Saturdays:
DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 25:
Poole Brothers
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Ricky LaRicci
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500 • 60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 25:
DJ Greg, DJ Hook
Saturday, Oct. 26:
DJ RobCee, DJ Groove, Groovalicious
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120 • 11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 25: Rita Pearl, 3 p.m.,
DJ BJ, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26:
DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500 • Rte. 611, West OC
Friday, Oct. 25: Lime Green
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Chris Button/Side Project,
DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 27:
Opposite Directions,2 p.m.,
Chuck D, 7 p.m.
Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095 • Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 25:
Dave Hawkins,
Identity Crisis
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Dave Sherman
Thursday, Oct. 31:
Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Oct. 25:
DJ BK
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Classic Vibe
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54 Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Oct. 25:
Harry O
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Rockaholics
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
M.R. Ducks
410-289-9125 • 311 Talbot St.
Friday, Oct. 25:
DJ Batman
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Poole & The Gang
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 25:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Beats By Wax
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Tuesdays:
Beats By Adam Dutch
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts. On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 25 & 26:
JParis
Saturday Oct. 26:
CK The DJ, 2 p.m.
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 25:
Flowers For Taco, 2 DJs
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Full Circle,
Lima Bean Riot,
Gypsy Wisdom, 3 DJs
Thursday, Oct. 31:
Full Circle Duo, Shake 3X, DJ