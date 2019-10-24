ARIES (March 21 to April 19): It might not be wise to pursue goals involving others, unless you can stop impulsively rejecting new ideas. Either open your mind or wait until next week, when this “ornery” mood passes.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time for the Bovine to be creative and practical for yourself and your surroundings. Shop wisely, not impulsively, and keep your Bull’s eye focused on quality, not quantity.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You should feel more confident about moving ahead with plans that had to be delayed by an unexpected turn of events. Also, family matters might need more time than first anticipated.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be considerate of others as you move into a new area in your professional life. Take time to meet people and discuss mutual goals. The more you get to know each other, the better.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Creating a fuss could get your ideas noticed quickly. But it would be best to present your case, and then wait for a reaction to follow in due course, rather than try to force it to happen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Unkept promises might cause plans to go awry this week. You can either grumble about people “letting you down” or find a way to make the best of it and move on. The choice is yours.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Putting off making a commitment early in the week could be a good move. It’s best to act when you know you’re making an informed decision. Expect more facts to emerge by the week’s end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A recent act of kindness on your part could take on special meaning this week. Also, look for signs of upcoming changes in both your personal and professional relationships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Many of the tougher communication barriers between you and others in the workplace or at home could begin breaking down this week. Expect some surprises to emerge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your “tough love” attitude toward someone you care for could be misunderstood. Try to be less judgmental and show more consideration in the way you relate to that person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An unexpected workplace challenge could be daunting. But take what you know (and you know more than you realize) and apply it to the problem, and you should see positive results.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Recent relationship changes for both single and paired Pisces continue to influence much of your week. Keep your focus on developing the positive aspects as you move along.

BORN THIS WEEK: You set your goals with assurance and influence others to follow suit. You would be an excellent philosopher and teacher.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.