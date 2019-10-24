Things I Like – October 25, 2019

by

Positive youth athletes

Busch Gardens at Halloween

Open-door policies

Walk-off homeruns

Raw oysters

A full tank of gas

Remembering deceased loved ones

Dropping the kids off at school on Monday mornings

Smell of a freshly sharpened pencil

A beach bonfire

Clearing up a complicated situation

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.