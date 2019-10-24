BERLIN- It was good news all around this week for Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team, which beat Bennett, 2-1, in overtime last Thursday and learned they are the top seed in the state 2A-South sectional when the brackets were released on Monday.

The Seahawks dominated all season for the most part, their only loss coming to eventual Bayside Conference champion Parkside, 1-0. For the record, Parkside beat Kent Island in the conference championship game on Monday.

Decatur compiled an 11-1 record during the regular season, allowing just seven goals in 12 games. Last Thursday, the Seahawks beat rival Bennett in overtime at home. Decatur scored in the first half, while the Clippers tied it in the second half. The Seahawks closed out the overtime game, and the regular season on a high note, with a goal in the extra period.

On Monday, the state 2A-South brackets were released and the Seahawks earned the top seed in Section II. In a reconfiguration of the state bracket system this year, Decatur dropped to 2A, largely because of enrollment numbers and switched to the south region. The Seahawks in recent years competed in the 3A-East region.

Nonetheless, there are some familiar schools in the new 2A-South and Decatur could see Bayside South rival Bennett again. The Seahawks are the top seed in Section II and earned a first-round bye. Decatur will face the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Chesapeake and fifth-seeded Easton at home on Saturday.

Bennett, meanwhile, is the second seed in the bracket and also earned a first-round bye. If both teams win their second-round games at home this weekend, they would face each other yet again for the sectional championship next week.