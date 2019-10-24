Parsons Named American Legion Auxiliary Member Of The Year

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 member Jessie Parsons, who volunteered more than 200 hours this past year, was chosen as the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 2018-2019 Member of the Year. She is pictured here receiving her award from President Emily Nock. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz